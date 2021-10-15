JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Shares Up 2.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). 20,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 58,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.14. The firm has a market cap of £572.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.