JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Trading 2.3% Higher

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). 20,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 58,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

