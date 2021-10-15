JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,301 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,268 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

