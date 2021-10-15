JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $13.38 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $981,553.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,179,795 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.