Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HVT opened at $33.23 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

