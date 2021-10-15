Jump Financial LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $607.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.78 and a 200-day moving average of $570.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

