Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

