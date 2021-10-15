Jump Financial LLC Sells 12,296 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 30.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $516,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $20.33 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

