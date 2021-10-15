Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

