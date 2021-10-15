Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.72 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

