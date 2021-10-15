Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. Research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kadmon by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.