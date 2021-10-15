Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.73

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.73 and traded as low as $40.94. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 359 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

