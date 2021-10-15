Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.52 million and $108,081.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

