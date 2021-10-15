KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

