KeyCorp Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

