KeyCorp Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALB. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Albemarle stock opened at $231.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

