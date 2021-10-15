Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $91.17 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $91,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. 409,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.