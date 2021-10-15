Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.