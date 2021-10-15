KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $55,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,073. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

