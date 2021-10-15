KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $21.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KREF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 212,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

