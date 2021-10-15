Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €40.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

