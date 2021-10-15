Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,165 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

NYSE:ATH opened at $76.19 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

