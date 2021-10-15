Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

