Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 433.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,476,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,430,000 after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

