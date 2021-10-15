Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,604,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

