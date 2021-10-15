Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $313,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

MSOS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

