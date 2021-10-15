Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

