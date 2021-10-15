Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,005 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

