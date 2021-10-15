Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $39.42 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 13.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of United Therapeutics worth $39,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

