KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KUKAY opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

