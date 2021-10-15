KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
KUKAY opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
