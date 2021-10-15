KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. 210,731,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,596,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.02. KYN Capital Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.04.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.