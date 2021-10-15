Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. Analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

