Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 124256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 107.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

