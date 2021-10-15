Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lakeshore Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,673. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

