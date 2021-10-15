Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lakeshore Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,673. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.
Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile
