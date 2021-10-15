Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LTRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

