LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.29 ($85.04).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

