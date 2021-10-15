Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 4,268 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 190.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

