Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 58,980 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.19 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

