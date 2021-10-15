Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

