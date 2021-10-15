Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 8.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 8.31. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

