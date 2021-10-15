Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,733,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

