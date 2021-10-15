Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

