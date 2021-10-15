Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Argan by 24.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.