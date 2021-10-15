Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,884 Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 141.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,493 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $595.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

