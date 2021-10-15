Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,418 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

