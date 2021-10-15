Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,957,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,288,000 after buying an additional 503,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

