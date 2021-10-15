LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the second quarter worth $4,163,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 62.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

