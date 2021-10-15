Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 282.35 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,531 shares of company stock worth $687,433 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.