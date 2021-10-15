Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 63.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,434 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 69.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,755.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 119,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 429,871 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vontier by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

