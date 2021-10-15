Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,882 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of EVERTEC worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVTC stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

